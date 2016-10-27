Doping-Three Kazakh weightlifters stripped of gold medals from 2012 Games

ZURICH, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Three Kazakh weightlifters have been stripped of the gold medals they won at the 2012 London Olympics after failing doping tests, the International Olympic Committee said on Thursday.

The three were Zulfiya Chinshanlo in the women's 53 kilos, Maiya Maneza in the women's 63 kilos and Svetlana Podobedova in the women's 75 kilos.

They were among eight athletes disqualified from the Games on Thursday as part of the IOC's re-testing of samples.