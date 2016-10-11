Doping-Russian Lysenko stripped of 2012 Olympic hammer gold medal

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Russia's Tatyana Lysenko has been stripped of her London 2012 Olympic gold medal in the hammer throw after she tested positive for steroids in re-tests of her sample, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Tuesday.

"Re-analysis of Lysenko's samples from London 2012 resulted in a positive test for the prohibited substance dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (turinabol)," the IOC said.

The double world champion, who now competes under the name Beloborodova, had already been banned by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) for doping earlier this year.

She won world titles in 2011 and 2013 to add to her Olympic gold but did not compete at the Rio Games due to a track and field ban on Russian athletes.

Lysenko, 33, also served a two-year ban from 2007-09 for using steroids, missing the 2008 Olympics, and now faces a lifetime suspension from the sport. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)