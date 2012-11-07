Doping-IOC probes Uzbek wrestler over positive drugs test - source

BERLIN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Uzbek wrestler Soslan Tigiev who won a bronze medal at this year’s London Olympics is likely to have it stripped after testing positive for banned substances, a source said on Tuesday.

Tigiev, who was third in the men’s freestyle 74kg category, tested positive for drugs during the Games and is now awaiting an International Olympic Committee (IOC) ruling.

“There was a disciplinary procedure and the IOC Executive Board has staged a vote,” the source told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

He said the results have not been officially announced and he did not know them.

It is widely expected, however, that Tigiev will have his medal stripped as has been the case with every previous medal winner who tested positive for drugs in past Games.

Tigiev beat Hungary’s Gabor Hatos in their bronze medal match on Aug. 10.

If he loses his medal he would become the second athlete from the London Olympics stripped of a medal because of a doping violation.

Belarussian Nadezhda Ostapchuk had her gold in the women’s shot put taken back after testing positive for the steroid metenolone. Valerie Adams of New Zealand was upgraded to gold.

Twelve athletes were excluded or left the Games after testing positive for banned drugs or admitting to it.

They include U.S. judoka Nick Delpopolo, who tested positive for marijuana which he blamed on unwittingly eating a hash brownie, as well as Russian cyclist Victoria Baranova and Colombian runner Diego Palomeque Echevarria, who both tested positive for testosterone. (Editing by Ed Osmond)