FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Doping-Russian athletics coach Mokhnev banned for 10 years
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
December 23, 2016 / 5:16 PM / 8 months ago

Doping-Russian athletics coach Mokhnev banned for 10 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Russian athletics coach Vladimir Mokhnev has been suspended for 10 years for offences including the trafficking of banned substances, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said in a statement on Friday.

CAS, who said that Russian whistleblower Yuliya Stepanova was among the elite athletes trained by Mokhnev, also banned Russian 800 metres runner Anastasiya Bazdyreva for two years for the "use or attempted use by an athlete of a prohibited substance or a prohibited method."

Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.