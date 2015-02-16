Doping-Russia to face action on athletics doping scandals - IAAF

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Russian athletes involved in a major doping scandal will face disciplinary proceedings in the next three months and a race-walking coach could be banned from the sport, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) said on Monday.

The IAAF and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) have begun a probe into Russian race-walking after a German television documentary alleged widespread doping.

Russia’s anti-doping agency announced last month that three Olympic walking champions, Olga Kaniskina, Valery Borchin, Sergei Kirdyapkin, as well as the 2011 world champion Sergei Bakulin and the 2011 world silver medallist Vladimir Kanaykin had been suspended for doping infringements.

“We hope to at least initiate proceedings in the next two or three months on the first individuals,” IAAF anti-doping manager Thomas Capdevielle said in a conference call with reporters on Monday.

The IAAF said disciplinary proceedings have been opened against coach Viktor Chegin who trained at the Russian race-walking centre in Saransk.

“The case is currently being investigated and pursued as an anti-doping violation,” Capdevielle said.

”He requires some investigation. “But we are confident it will end up in a satisfying conclusion for us, with a sanction and this coach out of the sport.” (Reporting By Michael Hann)