Doping-Suspended Russia "may not make it back" for Rio Games-Dick Pound

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - Russia may not be able to send track and field athletes to the Rio de Janeiro Games because of the country’s ongoing doping problems, the World Anti-Doping Agency’s independent commission chief Dick Pound said on Wednesday.

Russian athletes have been banned from all international competitions after Pound’s commission revealed widespread doping and corruption with the involvement of Russian and international athletics officials. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Dominic Evans)