Olympics-IOC panel to have final say on Russian athletes cleared for Rio

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 30 (Reuters) - A three-member International Olympic Committee (IOC) panel will have the final say on which Russian athletes can compete at the Rio Games, reviewing all decisions taken by the international federations, the IOC said on Saturday.

The IOC earlier this month set criteria for Russians to compete in Rio after revelations of state-backed doping in the country. More than 250 Russian athletes have so far been cleared to compete at the Olymics, which start next week. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)