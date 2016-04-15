Doping-Moscow anti-doping lab has status revoked by WADA

LONDON, April 15 (Reuters) - A Moscow laboratory used for anti-doping tests had its accreditation revoked by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Friday after failing to comply with international standards.

The lab has been non-operational since WADA suspended it in November after an independent commission’s report identified systematic failures within Russia’s anti-doping programme.

WADA said a laboratory in Lisbon had also been suspended from carrying out anti-doping activities because it had failed to meet International Standard for Laboratories (ISL) standards.

Russia is currently suspended from international track and field in the wake of the report exposing widespread cheating and corruption and its athletes could miss the Rio Olympics.

The country, second only to the United States in the sport’s pecking order, will be allowed to return to competition, including this year’s Olympics, only when it can prove to WADA and the IAAF that it has met a series of conditions regarding its anti-doping operation.

Friday’s announcement that the Moscow laboratory, which processed tests for at least 20 other sports besides athletics, is to remain closed is another blow to Russia’s hopes of convincing the world that it is on the road to recovery.

“The revocation, which has been accepted by the Laboratory, will enter into force immediately and means that the Laboratory will continue to be prevented from carrying out the testing of doping control samples on behalf of WADA or any testing authority,” a WADA statement said.

“The decision was taken by WADA’s Executive Committee following a thorough review of the status of the Laboratory by an independent WADA appointed Disciplinary Panel.” (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)