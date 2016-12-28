FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's anti-doping body says its words have been distorted - TASS
#First Republic News
December 28, 2016 / 11:18 AM / 8 months ago

Russia's anti-doping body says its words have been distorted - TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Russia's anti-doping agency RUSADA said on Wednesday that comments made by its director general about sports doping had been distorted and taken out of context, the TASS news agency reported.

The New York Times cited Anna Antseliovich, the acting director general of RUSADA, as saying there had been "an institutional conspiracy" for sports people to use doping in Russia, but that top officials had not been involved.

TASS cited a RUSADA statement as saying that the impression had wrongly been given that its leadership recognised that there had been an "institutional conspiracy."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday denied state involvement in doping and said Russian authorities would investigate whether they were the actual words used by Antseliovich before deciding how to respond. (Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

