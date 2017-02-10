ZURICH Feb 10 The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday imposed a four-year period of ineligibility for Russian middle distance runner Mariya Savinova-Farnosova, saying there was "clear evidence" she used banned performance-enhancing substances.

The four-year penalty is retroactive to Aug. 24, 2015, the Swiss-based athletics tribunal said in a statement. In addition, all of Savinova-Farnosova's results between July 26, 2010 and Aug. 19, 2013, are disqualified, with any prizes, medals and prize and appearance money forfeited.

The 31-year-old former 800 meter world champion from 2010 and 2011 and gold medalist at the 2012 Olympic Games in London was among athletes that a commission set up by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) recommended be banned for life in 2015. (Reporting by John Miller, Editing by Michael Shields)