Doping-Russian weightlifter gets 10-year ban
April 10, 2012

Doping-Russian weightlifter gets 10-year ban

MOSCOW, April 10 (Reuters) - The Russian weightlifting federation (RWF) has banned former European junior champion Taisya Antonova for 10 years for a breach of anti-doping regulations.

The RWF also suspended three other women lifters -- national junior champion Irina Bondarenko, Viktoria Dostavalova and Alexandra Fyodorova -- for two years each for the same offence without going into detail.

Antonova, 23, placed sixth in the 63kg class at the 2008 European championships in Italy before winning gold at the continental junior championships in Albania later that year. (Reporting By Gennady Fyodorov, editing by Dave Thompson; Please double click on the newslink for more doping stories)

