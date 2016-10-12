FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Russian Olympic chief Zhukov to resign - agencies
#Olympics News
October 12, 2016 / 6:00 AM / 10 months ago

Russian Olympic chief Zhukov to resign - agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Russian Olympic chief Alexander Zhukov intends step down as head of the national Olympic Committee to focus on parliamentary work, Russian news agencies reported on Wednesday.

"There is an understanding that Zhukov wants to focus on his parliamentary work," Interfax news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov a saying.

Zhukov is currently first vice speaker of the Russian parliament, or Duma, and a member of the International Olympic Committee. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Christian Lowe)

