Doping-Spanish police detain 84 people, seize illegal products

MADRID, June 23 (Reuters) - Spanish police have taken 84 people into custody and seized more than 700,000 doses of illegal doping products imported from Greece, China and Portugal, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

“Officers have dismantled two organisations importing the products, which can cause severe damage to health,” the Ministry said in a statement.

Police seized anabolic steroids, growth hormone and the blood booster Erythropoietin (EPO) destined for gyms and private dwellings in Valencia, Catalonia, Andalusia, Madrid, the Basque Country and Asturias, the statement said.

The Spanish parliament approved a new anti-doping law this month designed to bring Spain into line with international norms and dispel the impression the nation is soft on doping.

Authorities hope the law will boost Madrid’s chances of winning the right to host the 2020 Olympic Games. (Reporting by Rodrigo de Miguel, writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Alison Wildey)