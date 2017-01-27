FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
UPDATE 1-Doping-Russia withdraws appeal against weightlifting ban - report
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
January 27, 2017 / 12:42 PM / 7 months ago

UPDATE 1-Doping-Russia withdraws appeal against weightlifting ban - report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with CAS confirmation)

ZURICH, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Russia's weightlifting federation (RWF) has withdrawn its appeal against a one-year ban from the sport, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Friday.

Russia was banned last July for breaching an International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) ruling that any country with three or more positive tests in re-analysis of samples from the 2008 and 2012 Olympics would be banned.

The RWF had taken its case against the IWL to CAS, which said that the hearing scheduled for Thursday was cancelled after the case was withdrawn.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is keeping samples from past games for up to a decade to conduct re-tests with newer methods.

Re-tests of samples from the Beijing and London Games have so far caught more than 100 doping offenders, affecting weightlifting, athletics, cycling, swimming and wrestling.

The specialist website Inside The Games said the withdrawal of the appeal followed a meeting between Russian weightlifting chief Maxim Agapitov and IWF head Tamas Ajan.

CAS said it was hearing appeals from Belarus and Kazakhstan against similar bans from the sport on Friday. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.