a year ago
Olympics-India's Rio-bound wrestler Yadav fails doping test
#Olympics News
July 24, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Olympics-India's Rio-bound wrestler Yadav fails doping test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 24 (Reuters) - Indian wrestler Narsingh Yadav, who was set to compete at the Rio Olympics in the 74kg freestyle category, has tested positive for a banned steroid, the national anti-doping agency (NADA) told Reuters on Sunday.

Both of the 26-year-old's samples from an out-of-competition test returned positive and the wrestler had attended a hearing to present his case before an anti-doping disciplinary panel on Saturday.

The panel had asked NADA for further details and should return with a verdict within one week, NADA Director General Navin Agarwal said by telephone. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Peter Rutherford)

