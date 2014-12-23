FBI searches Doral Bank offices in Puerto Rico - agent

(Reuters) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is searching the offices of Doral Bank, a San Juan, Puerto Rico-based lender, as part of an ongoing investigation, an FBI special agent said.

“We are executing a search warrant at Doral Bank,” Special Agent Moises Quinones told Reuters. “It is about an ongoing investigation that the FBI is conducting here in this office.”

He declined further comment on the investigation.

A Puerto Rico judge ruled in favor of Doral in October in its tax dispute with the Puerto Rico Treasury Department, which said it would appeal.

Doral, one of the biggest Puerto Rican banks, sued the government in June for voiding an agreement that required the Treasury Department to pay the company about $230 million in tax refund.

Doral, whose business has been affected by a slowing Puerto Rican economy,

Doral Bank, which is controlled by Doral Financial Corp , was not immediately for comment.