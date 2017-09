NEW YORK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Shares of Doral Financial rose more than 30 percent in after-hours trading after a Puerto Rico judge ruled in favor of the bank in its $229 million tax dispute with the Puerto Rico Treasury Department.

Shares jumped to $7.25 from their $5.29 close.

(Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)