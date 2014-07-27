FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ's Dorchester Pacific planning bid for Turners Auctions
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 27, 2014 / 10:11 PM / 3 years ago

NZ's Dorchester Pacific planning bid for Turners Auctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - New Zealand financial services company Dorchester Pacific Ltd said on Monday it is planning a takeover bid for auction company Turners Auctions.

It said it would offer NZ$3 a share, convertible shares, its own shares, or a combination of all three payment methods.

Dorchester said it had agreed to acquire a holding of 20.8 percent of Turners shares owned by Bartel Holdings, giving it a total of 40.65 percent.

Turners Auctions, shares in which closed atNZ$2.75 on Friday, was placed on a trading halt. (Gyles Beckford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.