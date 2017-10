TORONTO, March 8 (Reuters) - Dorel Industries Inc , a Canadian company that makes bicycles and children’s products, reported a boost in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by higher revenue.

Montreal-based Dorel, whose children’s products include car seats and strollers, said net income for the quarter ended Dec. 30 rose to $27.4 million, or 85 cents a share, from $25.9 million, or 79 cents last year.

Revenue rose 4.1 percent to $561.6 million.