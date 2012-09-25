FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dorel expands in Latin America with juvenile product investments
September 25, 2012 / 12:20 PM / 5 years ago

Dorel expands in Latin America with juvenile product investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Dorel Industries Inc said it will acquire a 70 percent stake in two juvenile product businesses to expand its footprint in Latin America.

The company, whose juvenile product brands include Safety 1st and Maxi-Cosi, said the transaction is expected to add to earnings immediately.

Dorel did not disclose the deal value.

The company said the two businesses, with sales of $14 million in 2011, sell products in Colombia and Central America.

Dorel said the acquisition will expand its ownership of the Infanti brand for which it already owns the rights in Chile, Bolivia, Peru and Argentina.

Montreal-based Dorel will operate Best Brands Group SA in Panama and Baby Universe SAS in Colombia.

