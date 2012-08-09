FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dorel profit rises on higher juvenile segment sales, raises dividend
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2012 / 1:50 PM / in 5 years

Dorel profit rises on higher juvenile segment sales, raises dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Dorel Industries Inc’s quarterly profit rose on higher sales in its juvenile business, and the company raised its dividend.

The company raised its quarterly dividend to 30 cents from 15 cents.

Dorel, which manufactures bicycle and children’s products, said second-quarter net income rose to $30.3 million, or 95 cents per share, from $23 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 2.4 percent to $633.7 million. Revenue in its juvenile segment rose 4.4 percent to 254.8 million.

Operating profit in the juvenile segment rose 15 percent.

Revenue in its recreation and leisure division, which specializes in bicycles, rose 1 percent to $251.9 million.

The Montreal-based company’s brands include Safety 1st, Maxi-Cosi in juvenile products, as well as Schwinn and Mongoose bicycles.

Shares of Dorel were up 2 percent at C$28.20 on Thursday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.