LPC-Shareholders ready third payday as Dorna launches €889m divi recap

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - Shareholders to Spanish sports management company Dorna Sports are set to take a third payout from the company in six years as they prepare to launch an €889m-equivalent dividend recapitalisation, banking sources said on Monday.

Bridgepoint bought Dorna in 2006 from CVC and in 2013, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board made a 39% equity investment in the company. In 2011 Dorna conducted a €420m dividend recapitalisation, followed by a €715m dividend recapitalisation in 2014.

“It’s a high performing company, a cash cow,” one of the sources said.

Bridgepoint declined to comment. CPPIB was not immediately available to comment.

BNP Paribas, Citigroup, JP Morgan, Nomura and Societe Generale are leading the dividend recapitalisation, which is set to pay between €200m-€300m as a dividend, the sources said.

A bank meeting is set to take place in London on Monday to show the €889m seven-year covenant-lite term loan to investors, which will include a carve out of up to US$90m.

The financing will refinance a dual-currency €615m term loan B, which included a small US$50m carve-out, priced at 400bp, that was raised in the 2014 dividend recapitalisation. That deal also included a €100 second-lien and a €10m revolving credit facility.

Dorna holds exclusive global rights to organise the FIM Road Racing World Championship until 2041 and the FIM World Superbike Championship until 2036. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)