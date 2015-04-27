FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Doro posts Q1 operating loss, affirms full-year outlook
April 27, 2015 / 11:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Doro posts Q1 operating loss, affirms full-year outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Doro AB

* Q1 net sales amounted to SEK 340.1m (233.0), an increase of 46.0 percent.

* Q1 order intake amounted to SEK 423.3 (238.0)

* Q1 operating profit (EBIT) was SEK -22.5m (3.6)

* Full currency impact on EBIT is SEK -27.1m, of which main part is non-recurring and due to insufficient hedging.

* Says we reiterate our previously communicated outlook for year

* 2015 sales and profit for the group are expected to increase with the main part generated in the second half of the year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
