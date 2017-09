Aug 21 (Reuters) - Doro AB : * Q2 - order intake amounted to SEK 296.2 m (249.9), * Q2 - net sales amounted to SEK 276.9 m (273.0) * Q2 - operating profit (EBIT) totalled SEK 14.7 m (17.5). * Unchanged outlook: Doro expects growth in 2014, mainly during the second half

of the year Link to press release: here