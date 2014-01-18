FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Discount retailer Dots to file for bankruptcy - WSJ
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 18, 2014 / 12:50 AM / 4 years ago

Discount retailer Dots to file for bankruptcy - WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Discount retailer Dots LLC is preparing for a possible bankruptcy-protection filing by Sunday, as it struggles to stay afloat amid competition from online rivals, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Limited-time or “flash” sales on popular websites such as Rue La La and Gilt have eaten into Dots’s revenue, which has declined in recent periods, the Journal report said, citing the people.

The retailer, which caters to women aged between 25 and 35 years old and has more than 400 stores across 28 states, has enlisted restructuring advisers at PricewaterhouseCoopers and law firm Lowenstein Sandler LLP, according to the WSJ. ().

Glenwillow, Ohio-based Dots is also in talks with asset management firm Salus Capital Partners for debtor-in-possession financing, sources told the business daily. According to the report, Salus provided Dots with about $50 million in financing about six months ago.

Dots’s bankruptcy filing would underscore the retail industry’s breakneck move from offline to online, which has significantly hurt brick-and-mortar businesses.

Bronx, New York-based Loehmann‘s, the 92-year-old discount clothing chain, filed for bankruptcy protection for a third time last December.

Dots, owned by Irving Place Capital, a middle-market private equity firm, was not immediately available for comment outside of regular U.S. business hours when reached by Reuters.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.