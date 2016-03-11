Drug-ingredient maker Dottikon to add 100 Swiss jobs at new plant

* CEO says home country advantage outweighs strong currency

* Plans 100 new jobs, investment of 100 million Swiss francs

* Dottikon expansion comes as Sulzer exits Swiss production

By John Miller

ZURICH, March 11 (Reuters) - Drug ingredient maker Dottikon is investing 100 million francs ($101 million) in a new Swiss plant and adding 100 jobs, saying quality control and access to good local staff outweigh potential savings from a cheaper location abroad.

Chief Executive Markus Blocher is adding production reactors and a four storey laboratory and office building to be completed at the company’s northern Switzerland campus come 2018.

Blocher’s move comes despite high Swiss wages and a strong currency that are driving manufacturers such as pump maker Sulzer from the country.

The Swiss franc’s value remains about 10 percent higher than before the Swiss National Bank abandoned a cap against the euro in January 2015.

“It may be more expensive, but it’s easier to build something up within your existing system of quality control,” Blocher said in a telephone interview. “There are plenty of reactors around the world, but combining those with quality control is more difficult.”

The century-old former explosives maker that switched to making ingredients for drugs to treat heart disease, asthma, high blood pressure and ulcers also profits from its proximity to the Swiss drug industry: Novartis and Roche are just an hour away in Basel.

Dottikon stock rose 2.6 percent to 236 francs by 1300 GMT.

Dottikon’s expansion contrasts with Friday’s announcement by oil pump maker Sulzer that it is cutting 90 jobs and closing its last production plant in its home city of Winterthur, where it once employed thousands.

“Growing competition, the significant drop in oil prices and the strong Swiss franc ... put pressure on manufacturing costs in Switzerland,” Sulzer said in a statement.

The move by 163-year-old Sulzer, 63 percent controlled by Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, shows that contraction in the Swiss machinery, electronics and metals industry continues.

Last year, the association of Swiss companies in those industries estimated that the strong franc had spurred the elimination of 10,000 jobs in the sector.