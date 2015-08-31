FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DoubleLine Capital launches commodity mutual fund
August 31, 2015 / 1:21 PM / 2 years ago

DoubleLine Capital launches commodity mutual fund

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - DoubleLine Capital, the investment firm overseen by Jeffrey Gundlach, on Monday launched a new mutual fund to give investors exposure to commodities markets and help them diversify.

The DoubleLine Strategic Commodity fund intends to seek long-term total return through long and short exposures to commodity-related investments, including through the use of derivatives and leverage.

“A broad mix of commodities historically has shown low correlations to stocks, bonds and cash. So commodities can diversify a portfolio invested in traditional asset classes,” portfolio manager Jeffrey Sherman said. “In addition, commodities can serve as a hedge against unexpected inflation.”

The fund has two share classes. Class I shares will have a minimum $100,000 initial investment for regular accounts and a 1.11 percent expense ratio, while Class N shares will have a minimum $2,000 initial investment and a 1.36 percent ratio, after fee waivers or expense reimbursements. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by W Simon)

