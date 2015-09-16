FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DoubleLine's Gundlach says he likes bonds more than a month ago
September 16, 2015

DoubleLine's Gundlach says he likes bonds more than a month ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach, co-founder of DoubleLine Capital, said on Wednesday that U.S. Treasury bonds look attractive as their yields have moved higher in recent weeks.

“I like bonds now more than a month ago,” Gundlach told Reuters in a telephone interview. Gundlach also said the market to watch closely after the Federal Reserve’s decision is the junk bond market.

The sector should rally strongly if the U.S. central bank does not raise rates at the conclusion of their meeting on Thursday. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Tom Brown)

