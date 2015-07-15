FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DoubleLine's Gundlach says Fed won't hike rates in 2015
July 15, 2015 / 3:29 PM / 2 years ago

DoubleLine's Gundlach says Fed won't hike rates in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 15 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive and chief investment officer of DoubleLine Capital, reiterated Wednesday that he did not believe the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates this year.

Gundlach, speaking at the CNBC Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha Conference in New York, also said that while homebuilding “will never go back to where it was,” he was not negative on homebuilder stocks.

Gundlach also said that he liked U.S. dollar-denominated emerging market debt, along with high-yield bonds in the short-term, and Indian stocks. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

