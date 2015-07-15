UPDATE 2-DoubleLine's Gundlach says Fed won't hike rates in 2015

(Adds comments from conference, investor call; adds second byline)

By Sam Forgione and Jennifer Ablan

NEW YORK, July 15 (Reuters) - DoubleLine Capital Chief Executive Jeffrey Gundlach reiterated Wednesday that he did not believe the Federal Reserve would raise U.S. interest rates this year, shrugging off comments from Fed Chair Janet Yellen signaling a hike was likely by year-end.

“I can see why they want to get off of zero, but the economy just hasn’t really been able to corroborate,” Gundlach said at the CNBC Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha Conference in New York, referring to the Fed’s low benchmark rate policy.

Gundlach, who oversees $73 billion in assets at Los Angeles-based DoubleLine, also said he liked U.S. dollar-denominated emerging market debt, along with high-yield bonds in the short-term as well as Indian stocks.

He also said that while homebuilding “will never go back to where it was,” he was not negative on homebuilder stocks.

Gundlach spoke after Yellen reinforced market expectations that the Fed was preparing to raise U.S. interest rates this year, possibly as soon as September.

On Wednesday, the top U.S. central banker said in testimony prepared for Congress that the Fed remains poised for a rate hike, with labor markets expected to steadily improve and turmoil abroad unlikely to knock the U.S. economy off track.

In contrast, Gundlach told his investors last week that a rate hike may not occur until at least 2016, because of fiscal crises in Greece and Puerto Rico and commodity selling fueled by a market slump in China.

But he also said the back-up in long-term Treasury yields over the past years enables mortgage real estate investment trusts to arbitrage 10-year yields because their borrowing costs have not risen.

At the conference, Gundlach said he invested in the mortgage REIT Annaly Capital Management Inc a couple of weeks ago because it looked inexpensive.

He said Annaly, which he has characterized over the years as the best managed mortgage REIT, delivers a healthy dividend yield and sports a large, $9 billion market capitalization that bolsters investor liquidity.

Bill Miller, chairman and chief investment officer of LMM LLC, separately said at the conference that any bear market in bonds would be “benign.” (Reporting by Sam Forgione and Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)