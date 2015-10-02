DoubleLine's Gundlach says risk assets globally face 'another wave down'

NEW YORK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - DoubleLine Capital co-founder Jeffrey Gundlach, widely followed for his investment calls, warned after the weak jobs number on Friday that the U.S. equity market as well as other risk markets including high-yield “junk” bonds face another round of selling pressure.

“The reason the markets aren’t going lower is people are holding and hoping,” Gundlach said in a telephone interview with Reuters. “The market bottoms out when people are selling and sold out - not when they are holding and hoping. I don’t think you’ve seen real selling in risk assets broadly. Markets need buying to go up and they need volume to go up. They can fall just on gravity.”

Investors piled into government bonds on Friday, sending the 10-year Treasury yield below 2 percent, after the Labor Department said employers hired 142,000 workers last month, far below the 203,000 forecasters had expected, and August figures were revised sharply lower to show only 136,000 jobs added. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese)