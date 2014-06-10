Gundlach: 10-year US Treasury yield likely to be in 2.20-2.80 pct range

June 10 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer of DoubleLine Capital LP, says the 10-year U.S. Treasury note will likely be in a range between 2.20 percent and 2.80 percent during the second half of year.

In an investor webcast on Tuesday, Gundlach said U.S. Treasuries are “something of a high-yielding” security relative to European sovereign bonds.

Gundlach also said U.S. Treasuries are worth a look by investors as they are yielding in the upper half of his projected trading range. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese)