NEW YORK, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach of DoubleLine Capital said on Wednesday that the major declines in the equity and credit markets could suggest that “margin calls are going on.”

In a telephone interview, Gundlach said he did not expect the high-yield junk bond market to bottom out unless the volatility index rises over 40. “This is not stopping any time soon,” Gundlach said. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)