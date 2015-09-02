FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine funds had 19th month of inflows in August
September 2, 2015

Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine funds had 19th month of inflows in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - DoubleLine Funds, whose co-founder Jeffrey Gundlach is widely followed for his investment calls, on Wednesday reported $1.08 billion in net additional investments in August, the 19th consecutive month it has attracted new money.

The Los Angeles-based firm said the DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, its largest portfolio by assets, also had positive inflows in August.

The Total Return fund attracted a net inflow of $1.08 billion in August, for a year-to-date net inflow of $7.33 billion, DoubleLine said.

The Total Return portfolio saw inflows of $390.4 million in July, compared with $81.7 million in June and $408 million in May and $633 million in April.

It has $48.3 billion in assets under management and invests primarily in mortgage-backed securities. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)

