FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 3-Gundlach's DoubleLine Capital posts 20th month of inflows in Sept
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 1, 2015 / 3:57 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 3-Gundlach's DoubleLine Capital posts 20th month of inflows in Sept

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds quote from director of ETF & Mutual Fund Research at S&P Capital IQ, Gundlach recommendation of cash)

By Jennifer Ablan

NEW YORK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - DoubleLine Capital, whose co-founder Jeffrey Gundlach is widely followed for his investment calls, on Thursday reported $1.1 billion in net additional investments in September, the 20th consecutive month it has attracted new money.

The Los Angeles-based firm said the DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, its largest portfolio by assets, had $790 million of inflows in September, for a year-to-date net inflow of $8.1 billion, DoubleLine said.

“The fund continues to outperform peers while taking on lower interest rate risk. They have lower duration than peers and balance credit risk in a barbell approach. So a strong yield with less risk,” said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF & Mutual Fund Research at S&P Capital IQ. “Investors seeking fixed income remain comfortable with the DoubleLine approach that has a long record of success.”

The $49.4 billion DoubleLine Total Return, which is returning 2.81 percent so far this year, ranks in the top 1 percentile in the Morningstar intermediate-term bond category.

The DoubleLine Core Fixed Income Fund had a net inflow of $123 million last month, following a net cash withdrawal of $58.2 million in August, bringing its year-to-date net inflow to $1.15 billion.

The DoubleLine Core Fixed Income Fund is an open-end intermediate-term bond fund that invests in different sectors of the fixed-income market, including corporate securities, bank debt, emerging markets debt and Treasuries as well as mortgage-backed securities.

Last year, Gundlach correctly predicted that U.S. Treasury yields would fall, not rise as many others had forecast, because inflationary pressures were non-existent and technical factors, including aging demographics, were at play.

This year, Gundlach said the U.S. economy and risk markets cannot digest a premature Federal Reserve hike. Raising rates too early would hurt high-yield “junk” bonds and help longer-duration government bonds such as U.S. Treasuries and government-guaranteed bonds such as mortgage-backed securities (MBS). Gundlach said he would rather own cash than short-maturity bonds because short-term fixed-income securities yield almost nothing. If investors are willing to accept no yield, it would be better to hold cash and forgo the risk for virtually zero yield with short-term bonds, he said.

DoubleLine was overseeing $81 billion in assets under management as of the end of third quarter, up from $76 billion as of June 30. The assets under management includes separate accounts, hedge funds, NYSE-closed end funds, the ETF, variable annuities, UCITS, subadvised open-end mutual funds and the DoubleLine Funds open-end mutual funds. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese and Chizu Nomniyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.