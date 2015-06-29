FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DoubleLine's Gundlach says purchased 'lots' of Treasuries, Ginnie Maes on Friday
June 29, 2015 / 6:31 PM / 2 years ago

DoubleLine's Gundlach says purchased 'lots' of Treasuries, Ginnie Maes on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach, the widely followed investor who oversees DoubleLine Capital, told Reuters on Monday his firm had purchased “lots of Treasuries and Ginnie Maes” on Friday, ahead of the latest developments in the Greek and Puerto Rico crises.

“The risk-reward set-up was favorable,” Gundlach said. “The 30-year Treasury went to a new high yield and no other part of the curve did. This was exactly the opposite of what happened at the low in yields in January.”

Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Bernadette Baum

