DoubleLine's Gundlach says purchased 'lots' of Treasuries, Ginnie Maes on Friday

NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach, the widely followed investor who oversees DoubleLine Capital, told Reuters on Monday his firm had purchased “lots of Treasuries and Ginnie Maes” on Friday, ahead of the latest developments in the Greek and Puerto Rico crises.

“The risk-reward set-up was favorable,” Gundlach said. “The 30-year Treasury went to a new high yield and no other part of the curve did. This was exactly the opposite of what happened at the low in yields in January.”