Gundlach's DoubleLine Capital posts 22nd month of inflows
#Funds News
December 1, 2015 / 7:21 PM / 2 years ago

Gundlach's DoubleLine Capital posts 22nd month of inflows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - DoubleLine Capital, the investment firm with $80 billion in assets overseen by widely followed co-founder Jeffrey Gundlach, posted net inflow of $1.08 billion in November, the 22nd month it has attracted new money.

The Los Angeles-based firm said on Tuesday its DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund had a net inflow of $895.2 million in November. The fund, with total assets at $51.07 billion, invests primarily in mortgage-backed securities.

The $5 billion DoubleLine Core Fixed Income Fund also attracted new money last month. The fund had a net inflow of $100.6 million in November, for a year-to-date net inflow of $1.58 billion. The DoubleLine Core Fixed Income Fund is an open-end intermediate-term bond fund that invests in different sectors of the fixed income universe, including corporate securities, bank debt, collateralized loan obligations, emerging markets debt, municipal bonds and MBS. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
