FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DoubleLine Capital posts 23rd straight month of inflows in December
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
January 5, 2016 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

DoubleLine Capital posts 23rd straight month of inflows in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - DoubleLine Capital, the investment firm with $85 billion in assets overseen by widely followed co-founder Jeffrey Gundlach, posted a net inflow of $1.03 billion into its open-end mutual funds in December to mark the 23rd straight month of inflows.

The Los Angeles-based firm said on Tuesday its open-end mutual funds attracted $14.31 billion overall in 2015. The firm’s flagship DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund had a net inflow of $688.82 million in December. For 2015 overall, the fund attracted $10.94 billion. The fund, with total assets at $51.78 billion, invests primarily in mortgage-backed securities.

The $5.23 billion DoubleLine Core Fixed Income Fund also attracted new money last month. The fund had a net inflow of $284.61 million in December, for a 2015 net inflow of $1.87 billion. That marked the fund’s biggest annual net inflow since its launch in June 2010. (Reporting by Sam Forgione)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.