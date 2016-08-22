FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Bonnie Baha, DoubleLine's director of global credit, dies
August 22, 2016 / 3:36 AM / a year ago

Bonnie Baha, DoubleLine's director of global credit, dies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Bonnie Baha, head of Global Developed Credit at DoubleLine Capital LP, has died as a result of an automobile accident over the weekend, the firm told Reuters late Sunday.

Baha, 57, helped steer the Los Angeles-based DoubleLine Capital into one of the fastest growing asset management firms in the United States. Her team managed the firm's investments in fixed and floating-rate corporate and sovereign securities issued within developed market economies.

"For a quarter century Bonnie was my trusted colleague and dear friend. She was honest and direct, with a sardonic wit perfectly matching her investment skepticism helping shape the DoubleLine philosophy," said Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive of the $100 billion DoubleLine.

Prior to DoubleLine, Baha was a managing director and portfolio manager overseeing the corporate bond investments at TCW for 19 years, where she worked closely with Gundlach.

Baha was regarded as one of the best corporate credit analysts in the United States. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan in New York; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

