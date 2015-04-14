FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 14, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

Buyout house Doughty Hanson drops fundraising efforts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - European private equity firm Doughty Hanson is to drop its current fundraising efforts, and will instead focus on its remaining portfolio, the buyout firm said on Tuesday.

“As a result of the continuing uncertainty for both employees and investors regarding the fund raising process, the decision has been taken by the Board of Doughty Hanson to no longer pursue its current fund raising efforts,” the company said.

The firm had been trying to raise capital for its sixth fund, but will now try to “maximise the value” of its remaining companies.

Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Pamela Barbaglia

