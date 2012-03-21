FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Douglas says talks not focused only on delisting
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
March 21, 2012 / 10:06 AM / 6 years ago

CORRECTED-Douglas says talks not focused only on delisting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects name of CEO in second paragraph)

DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 21 (Reuters) - German books to perfumes retailer Douglas said it would only team up with a financial investor to take the company private if their interests could be aligned.

Talks were not aimed specifically at delisting the company but it was an option that the board would not refuse, Chief Executive Henning Kreke said in a speech at the company’s annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday.

He added the restructuring of bookstores chain Thalia would impact pretax profit this year. A memo previously seen by Reuters estimated the writedown needed for Thalia at 130 million euros ($171.9 million). ($1 = 0.7564 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; writing by Victoria Bryan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.