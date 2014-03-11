FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Douglas sells Hussel sweet shop chain
#Market News
March 11, 2014 / 2:15 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Douglas sells Hussel sweet shop chain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of buyer Emeram in first, third paragraph)

FRANKFURT, March 11 (Reuters) - German retailer Douglas has sold Hussel, its chain of confectionary stores to Emeram Capital Partners, as part of plans to focus on its perfume and beauty stores under its new owners.

Hussel, founded in 1949, is Germany’s largest chain of confectionary stores with 219 stores in Germany and Austria.

Emeram Capital Partners, based in Munich, said it would expand Hussel by opening more stores and strengthening its online and delivery offerings.

Douglas, taken private by financial investor Advent International and the Kreke family last year, did not disclose the price. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
