FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Douglas tweaks outlook as books restructuring bites
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 9, 2012 / 6:21 AM / in 5 years

Douglas tweaks outlook as books restructuring bites

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 9 (Reuters) - Germans books to perfumes retailer Douglas lowered its guidance for the current year as it reported second quarter results hurt by restructuring costs for its books division.

The group, which is reorganising its books unit to cope with increasing pressure from online retailers such as Amazon , said it now expected underlying earnings in the year to Sept. 30, 2012 to come in at the lower end of a previously announced range of 200-250 million euros ($260-$325 million).

“The earnings trend during the first half year was adversely affected by the necessary restructuring expenditures in the amount of 165.1 million euros in the book sector that were posted during the second quarter,” Douglas said in a statement on Wednesday.

It reported a 30 percent fall in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 143.7 million euros.

Douglas also confirmed it would be unlikely to pay a dividend for the current year because of the costs of fixing the books division. ($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.