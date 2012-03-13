FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No imminent decision on delisting Douglas - source
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 13, 2012 / 2:15 PM / in 6 years

No imminent decision on delisting Douglas - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 13 (Reuters) - The supervisory board of Douglas is unlikely to decide on plans to take the German retailer private at its meeting on Wednesday, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The topic is not on the meeting agenda and the board will instead discuss the restructuring of bookshop chain Thalia, the source said on Tuesday.

Douglas Chief Executive Henning Kreke said in January his The family of aims to take the German fragrance-to-jewellery retailer private with the help of financial investors.

Management consultants McKinsey have been working on a plan to reorganise Thalia, which has been battling competition from online retailers such as Amazon, according to sources.

Douglas declined to comment.

Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Arno Schuetze

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.