UPDATE 2-German perfume retailer Douglas plans IPO in 2015

FRANKFURT, May 29 (Reuters) - German perfume retailer Douglas plans a stock market listing this year, consisting of a sale of existing shares and a capital increase of around 70 million euros ($77 million), in what would mark its return as a publicly listed company.

The initial public offering may take place as soon as within four weeks and the sale of shares may be worth at least 1 billion euros, according to people familiar with the matter.

Douglas delisted from the Frankfurt stock exchange two years ago when it was acquired by U.S. buyout group Advent and the Kreke family.

The owners plan to sell at least a third of the shares, although the amount has not yet been decided, a source familiar with the matter said, confirming a report in German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

Douglas said in statement that it wanted to expand its international business in growth markets, continue to strengthen its sales through multiple channels and develop and market new products.

Since being taken private, Douglas has aimed to become Europe’s top perfume retailer, buying French perfumeries chain Nocibe and selling its confectionery stores.

“An IPO offers us additional, exciting options,” Chief Executive Henning Kreke told Reuters.

Advent expects Douglas to have a market value of around 3 billion euros, according to people familiar with the process. The sale of a third of the shares would therefore bring in around 1 billion euros.

The Kreke family would remain a shareholder, Douglas said in its statement.

Douglas said on Friday that sales in the first half of its 2014/15 fiscal year were around 1.5 billion euros and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) around 180 million, adjusted for one-offs and restructuring charges.

JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank are joint global coordinators and bookrunners for the initial public offering, with Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley as additional bookrunners. ($1 = 0.9132 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan, Kathrin Jones, Matthias Inverardi and Alexander Huebner; Editing by David Holmes and Susan Fenton)