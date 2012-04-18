FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Douglas, LVMH not in talks - source
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 18, 2012 / 7:06 AM / 5 years ago

Douglas, LVMH not in talks - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 18 (Reuters) - German books to perfumes retailer Douglas has not been in contact with LVMH , a financial source said, after a report that the French luxury goods group was eyeing a deal with the German group.

There has been no contact from either side, the person who is familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

Douglas and LVMH, the world’s biggest luxury group, declined to comment.

LVMH, whose brands include Louis Vuitton and champagne house Moet Hennessey, on Wednesday reported first quarter sales up 25 percent. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi and Nina Sovich, writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Peter Dinkloh)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.