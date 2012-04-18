Douglas, LVMH not in talks - source

FRANKFURT, April 18 (Reuters) - German books to perfumes retailer Douglas has not been in contact with LVMH , a financial source said, after a report that the French luxury goods group was eyeing a deal with the German group.

There has been no contact from either side, the person who is familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

Douglas and LVMH, the world’s biggest luxury group, declined to comment.

LVMH, whose brands include Louis Vuitton and champagne house Moet Hennessey, on Wednesday reported first quarter sales up 25 percent. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi and Nina Sovich, writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Peter Dinkloh)