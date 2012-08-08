FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Douglas loss bigger than expected on books reshuffle
August 8, 2012 / 6:26 AM / 5 years ago

Douglas loss bigger than expected on books reshuffle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 8 (Reuters) - German retailer Douglas reported a bigger than expected loss for the third quarter after it took a hit from restructuring at books store chain Thalia.

Douglas, which also runs perfume, clothing, jewellery and confectionary stores, reported a net loss of 9.8 million euros ($12.17 million) for its fiscal third quarter to end-June on sales up 0.5 percent at 746.5 million euros.

Analysts had been expecting the group to report third quarter sales of 746 million euros and a net loss of 1.5 million.

At Thalia, where it is closing stores and altering its products ranges to compete better with the likes of Amazon , online sales fell by 9 percent in the nine months to end-June, Douglas said in a statement on Wednesday.

The group confirmed a forecast for sales in 2011/12 to rise slightly from last year’s 3.4 billion euros and underlying profit to come in at the lower end of a 200-250 million euro range. ($1 = 0.8052 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)

