FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's Douglas says no sale plans at present
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 18, 2013 / 12:06 PM / in 4 years

Germany's Douglas says no sale plans at present

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 18 (Reuters) - German beauty to books retailer Douglas said it had no plans in place to sell any of its units, contrary to a report in a German magazine.

“There is no sale process for any part of the group,” a spokesman said on Thursday.

Douglas CEO Henning Kreke has repeatedly said the group would actively manage its portfolio, both by acquisitions and disposals.

Earlier, Manager Magazin had reported that Douglas, which was taken private by financial investor Advent International and the Kreke family this year, was planning to sell bookstore chain Thalia, confectionary store Hussel and the Appelrath-Cuepper clothing chain.

That would leave Douglas with just its namesake chain of beauty stores and the Christ jewellery shops.

The group sees the two divisions as offering the best chance for international expansion and its new owners have made 500 million euros ($655 million) available for investment in the Douglas chain.

$1 = 0.7637 euros Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.