FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Douglas CEO says co-owner Advent may seek exit via listing
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 27, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

Douglas CEO says co-owner Advent may seek exit via listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Nov 27 (Reuters) - U.S. buyout group Advent may seek to return Germany’s Douglas to the stock exchange in a move to offload its stake in the group, the retailer’s chief executive said on Thursday.

The private equity group was “a temporary partner”, Henning Kreke said, adding that it still had to be determined when and how an exit would happen.

The Kreke family, which holds a minority stake in Douglas, would not exit the company, he said.

Douglas was taken private by Advent and the Kreke family last year. It is investing to become Europe’s top perfumes retailer while selling off underperforming businesses.

With regard to its Thalia book store division, which Douglas aims to sell according to people familiar with the matter, Kreke said Douglas would operate an “active portfolio strategy”.

There was “no hurry” as the unit was profitable, Kreke said. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.