FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Advent eyes listing for German retailer Douglas in 2015 - report
Sections
Featured
Google bets anew on smartphones, pays $1.1 billion for HTC's Pixel division
Technology
Google bets anew on smartphones, pays $1.1 billion for HTC's Pixel division
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
Energy & Environment
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 18, 2014 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

Advent eyes listing for German retailer Douglas in 2015 - report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 18 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity group Advent may seek to return retailer Douglas to the stock exchange as early as next year, monthly Manager Magazin reported, without citing sources.

If the market environment makes a flotation next year unattractive, there are several strategic parties on the sidelines that prepared to invest in Douglas, the magazine said in an excerpt of an article to be published on Friday.

Advent declined to comment on the report.

Books-to-cosmetics retailer Douglas was taken private by Advent and the Kreke family last year. It is investing to become Europe’s top perfumes retailer while selling off underperforming businesses.

It recently completed the acquisition of French perfumery chain Nocibe and announced in March the sale of Hussel, its chain of confectionary stores, and Manager Magazin said it now aimed to sell its book store chain Thalia and jewellery retailer Christ as early as this year.

Fashion retailer Appelrath Cueppers is also up for sale. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Alexander Hübner, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.